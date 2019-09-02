Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo challenged on xenophobia

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The claimant to the Ndebele throne Bulelani Collins Lobengula Khumalo has been challenged to speak out against the recent xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa that is affecting the Ndebele people that he is leading.Speaking to this reporter on Thursday, Secretary-General of Ibhetshu lika Zulu Mbuzo Fuzwayo said, "I am urging the leading claimant to the Ndebele throne Bulelani Khumalo to come out and condemn the brutal afrophobic attacks that are happening in South Africa."He is a leading figure who is respected in Zimbabwe and South Africa hence his word will bring weight in the condemnation of the violent activities. One other thing that is important is that while he is a Zimbabwean and Mthwakazian by descent he is also a South African be citizenship and birth so it will make more sense to hear his voice."Fuzwayo further urged Khumalo to talk to other Kings in South Africa on how the plight of the Ndebele people can be addressed."As the claimant to the throne Khumalo should also engage the Kings like Zwelithini of the Zulus and Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu of the Xhosas and Mswati of the Swati people on how best the Nguni frontier can assist the Ndebeles of Zimbabwe who are suffering from institutional discrimination and tribalism as evidenced by the Deputy government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi who called them fugitives who are being accommodated in Zimbabwe."South Africa has been witnessing a wave of xenophobic attacks since 2 September. The attacks are targeted at foreigners.