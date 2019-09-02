Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dr Malinga's Bulawayo performance cancelled!

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH Africa's entertainer Dr Malinga has cancelled his scheduled performance in Bulawayo at Skyz Metro FM's Umcimbi Wabantu this Saturday, due to the xenophobic attacks in his country.

Umcimbi Wabantu is the stations celebrating its third anniversary and will be held at the Large City Hall car park.

In a statement, Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri said: "Skyz Metro FM regrets to inform our valued listeners and partners that due to the unfortunate xenophobic events in South Africa, Doctor Malinga has requested not to appear at the Umcimbi Wabantu Concert scheduled for 7 September 2019. Doctor Malinga has indicated that he is heartbroken and condemns in the strongest terms the violence of Africans by fellow Africans.

However Phiri said, Umcimbi Wabantu will continue as scheduled without Dr Malinga.

"Despite this unfortunate turn of circumstances, Umcimbi Wabantu will continue as scheduled. We therefore assure the community of Bulawayo that the party goes on and their station will deliver a show to remember. We call on them to turn up in their usual large numbers."

Dr Malinga's cancellation follows Mafikizolo also doing so yesterday for their concert today in Harare because of the xenophobic attacks.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kambarami's return to office questioned

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthwakazi members plead not guilty to public violence

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa's administration is a 'gang of thugs', says UK MP

11 mins ago | 19 Views

Kambarami & co threaten to report Council to ZACC

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Pathetic Zimbabwe beaten by Somalia

22 mins ago | 82 Views

Attorney SEO expert reveals top strategies in new law firm SEO guide

39 mins ago | 39 Views

Chamisa's MDC appalled by the arrest of Chitungwiza Mayor and Councillor

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Ramaphosa closes South Africa embassy in Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Hodzi appears in court to answer corruption allegations

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

WATCH: South Africans illustrate how they attack foreigners

2 hrs ago | 1433 Views

FULL TEXT: AFM church fight full judgment

3 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Cowdray Park girl forced to walk home undressed

4 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on SA Afrophobia attacks

4 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Mohadi engages chiefs on peace building

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo challenged on xenophobia

4 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

5 hrs ago | 2875 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

6 hrs ago | 721 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

7 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

7 hrs ago | 1207 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

8 hrs ago | 3508 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 3693 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

9 hrs ago | 13302 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

11 hrs ago | 5988 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 6353 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

11 hrs ago | 5134 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

11 hrs ago | 5669 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

11 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

12 hrs ago | 2773 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

12 hrs ago | 2954 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

12 hrs ago | 3827 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

12 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

12 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

12 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

12 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

12 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

12 hrs ago | 1136 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

12 hrs ago | 948 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

12 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

12 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mphoko further remanded

12 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

12 hrs ago | 2394 Views

MDC youths on high alert

12 hrs ago | 1240 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

12 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

12 hrs ago | 357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days