Mohadi engages chiefs on peace building

Government says the role of traditional leaders in peace building and conflict resolution should never be underestimated and must be anchored on the people's cultural heritage.Acting President, Kembo Mohadi this Thursday met traditional leaders from Manicaland province in Mutare where he implored them to remain custodians of the country's culture and lead peace building initiatives to avoid Un-African tendencies such as the xenophobic attacks in South Africa."Traditional leaders are the cornerstone of our nation building initiatives. I am convinced that the national peace building initiative should be anchored on our cultural heritage. It is a fact that traditional leaders are the custodians of our culture, hence they have an important role of promoting peaceful co-existence from a cultural perspective," said Mohadi.He added that the role of traditional leaders in peace building is not limited to political issues, but extends to stamping out social vices such as murder, rape, domestic violence and child marriages.He said he is aware of the welfare challenges affecting traditional leaders and assured them that government is seized with the matter.Mohadi's visit to Manicaland is part of a nationwide tour to engage chiefs on peace building initiatives.