Zanu-PF speaks on SA Afrophobia attacks

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF says it is deeply disturbed by the current xenophobic attacks in South Africa and the loss of lives and destruction of property.In a statement, Zanu-PF National Spokesperson, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the barbaric attacks on fellow Africans are unfortunate and not in line with the values and ideals of pan-Africanism as well as the spirit of ubuntu.Ambassador Moyo said the revolutionary party extends its heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and wish the injured a speedy recovery.He said the attacks betray the camaraderie and sacrifice that was exhibited by many African states in particular those in Southern and Western Africa towards the fall of apartheid and the ultimate liberation of South Africa from the shackles of colonialism.The Zanu-PF Spokesperson also urged African residents in South Africa to take appropriate steps to ensure their safety as the South African authorities take measures to restore order.He went on to applaud the South African government for its efforts in quelling the situation."The party, however, commends the decisiveness shown by the governing ANC in condemning the senseless and inhuman attacks, activating security apparatus to quell the situation and bring to book those behind the barbarism," said Ambassador Moyo.He further urged Zimbabweans and others from African countries to shun the temptation to engage in retaliate as this has the potential to further inflame the situation in South Africa.