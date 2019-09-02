Cowdray Park girl forced to walk home undressed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo has been sentenced to an effective six months in prison for assaulting and ordering her son's girlfriend to walk undressed on the street after she found the two lovers in the schoolboy's bedroom.The woman from Cowdray Park suburb, whose identity has been withheld to protect the identities of the 17-year-old minors, assaulted the girl with a wooden stick and she sustained injuries on her forehead and left knee.The woman pleaded guilty to an assault charge before West Commonage magistrate, Ms Tancy Dube.The magistrate sentenced her to nine months in jail and suspended three months on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the next three years.More to follow......