FULL TEXT: AFM church fight full judgment

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu







The legal fight for the control of AFM church between factions led by Bishop Aspher Madziyire and Reverend Cossam Chiangwa, was ended on Wednesday when the High Court declared that Madziyire is lawful leader of the church.Justice David Mangota issued an order barring Rev Chiangwa and his followers from using the name of the church when conducting their activities without authorisation from Bishop Madziyire's camp.Read the full judgment below: