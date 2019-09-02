Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: South Africans illustrate how they attack foreigners

by Youtube
3 hrs ago | Views
WATCH: South Africans illustrate how they attack foreigners


Source - Youtube

Kambarami's return to office questioned

37 mins ago | 89 Views

Mthwakazi members plead not guilty to public violence

37 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's administration is a 'gang of thugs', says UK MP

38 mins ago | 124 Views

Kambarami & co threaten to report Council to ZACC

39 mins ago | 57 Views

Pathetic Zimbabwe beaten by Somalia

49 mins ago | 229 Views

Attorney SEO expert reveals top strategies in new law firm SEO guide

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Chamisa's MDC appalled by the arrest of Chitungwiza Mayor and Councillor

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Ramaphosa closes South Africa embassy in Nigeria

3 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Hodzi appears in court to answer corruption allegations

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

FULL TEXT: AFM church fight full judgment

4 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Cowdray Park girl forced to walk home undressed

4 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on SA Afrophobia attacks

4 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Mohadi engages chiefs on peace building

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Dr Malinga's Bulawayo performance cancelled!

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo challenged on xenophobia

5 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

6 hrs ago | 2977 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

7 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

7 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

7 hrs ago | 1236 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

8 hrs ago | 3593 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 3781 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

9 hrs ago | 13728 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

11 hrs ago | 6060 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 6427 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

12 hrs ago | 5220 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

12 hrs ago | 5721 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

12 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

12 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

12 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

12 hrs ago | 3876 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

12 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

12 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

12 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

12 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

12 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

12 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

12 hrs ago | 1146 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

12 hrs ago | 972 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

12 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

12 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mphoko further remanded

12 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

12 hrs ago | 2420 Views

MDC youths on high alert

12 hrs ago | 1257 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

12 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

12 hrs ago | 358 Views
