Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hodzi appears in court to answer corruption allegations

by newzimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
PROSECUTOR-General (PG), Kumbirai Hodzi Thursday appeared before Harare Magistrate, Morgan Nemadire to answer to bribery allegations amid accusations that he unlawfully stopped the trial of a Harare man who allegedly used high-profile people's names to swindle unsuspecting clients of various amounts of money.

Hodzi on Wednesday ordered the trial of Leon Gomani (29) who is facing more than 20 fraud counts to be stopped when his defence case was already being heard after his application for discharge flopped.

In a surprise turn of events, prosecutor Sheila Mupindu, asked for the matter to be stopped for three weeks, saying she had allegedly received a communiqué from Hodzi.

Nemadire would have none of it and summoned Hodzi.

"We do court applications in terms of the law…I can sense corruption in this matter. Tell him to come to court tomorrow (today)," Nemadire said.

When he appeared Hodzi claimed there had been a breakdown of communication and all was in order arguing his order had been made to protect the integrity of the prosecution.

"I appear in this court for a number of reasons, more so because I respect the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"After yesterday's submissions, everything is very much in order. there is nothing amiss as far as that is concerned. I gave an order as PG… if you understand my duty is to protect the integrity of the prosecution. I act where I believe the integrity of the prosecution might be at risk," said Hodzi.

The PG said he only asked that the matter be stood down for a few minutes.

"I was seized with the swearing in of High Court Judges. I needed time to investigate the nature of complaints I received in this matter," he said.

Hodzi then demanded that the matter be heard in-camera as he was going to disclose classified information.

"This is to ensure the integrity of the prosecution," said Hodzi.

Although he accepted, Nemadire chastised Hodzi regarding professionalism.

"Before we go there, is that how you handle complaints in a matter that has gone through trial…I then don't expect you to just phone and stop proceedings. I don't expect an instruction to stop proceedings," said Nemadire.

This is not the first time Hodzi has been accused of interfering with cases being handled in the courts.

Last week, he allegedly ordered a magistrate to hear the bail hearing of an artiste who rose to fame after composing the "ED Pfeee" jingle, Admire Sanyanga.

This was despite that another Magistrate, had already made a ruling in which Sanyanga was denied bail and ordered to approach the High Court.

Sanyanga was subsequently freed on bail at the same courts.

In the present case, Judicial Service Commission secretary Walter Chikwana and Zanu PF politburo member Patrick Chinamasa testified as their names were the ones used to swindle several people.

Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Chief Justice Luke Malaba were also expected to testify in the matter.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kambarami's return to office questioned

37 mins ago | 89 Views

Mthwakazi members plead not guilty to public violence

37 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's administration is a 'gang of thugs', says UK MP

38 mins ago | 124 Views

Kambarami & co threaten to report Council to ZACC

39 mins ago | 57 Views

Pathetic Zimbabwe beaten by Somalia

49 mins ago | 229 Views

Attorney SEO expert reveals top strategies in new law firm SEO guide

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Chamisa's MDC appalled by the arrest of Chitungwiza Mayor and Councillor

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Ramaphosa closes South Africa embassy in Nigeria

3 hrs ago | 1516 Views

WATCH: South Africans illustrate how they attack foreigners

3 hrs ago | 1699 Views

FULL TEXT: AFM church fight full judgment

4 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Cowdray Park girl forced to walk home undressed

4 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on SA Afrophobia attacks

4 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Mohadi engages chiefs on peace building

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Dr Malinga's Bulawayo performance cancelled!

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo challenged on xenophobia

5 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

6 hrs ago | 2977 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

7 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

7 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

7 hrs ago | 1236 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

8 hrs ago | 3593 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 3781 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

9 hrs ago | 13728 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

11 hrs ago | 6060 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 6427 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

12 hrs ago | 5220 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

12 hrs ago | 5721 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

12 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

12 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

12 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

12 hrs ago | 3876 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

12 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

12 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

12 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

12 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

12 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

12 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

12 hrs ago | 1146 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

12 hrs ago | 972 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

12 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

12 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mphoko further remanded

12 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

12 hrs ago | 2420 Views

MDC youths on high alert

12 hrs ago | 1257 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

12 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

12 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days