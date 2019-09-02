News / National
Attorney SEO expert reveals top strategies in new law firm SEO guide
SEO has one major premise: Maximizing your legal firm's online presence using proven digital marketing tools. SEO techniques like creating killer content, keyword optimization, and making your website mobile-friendly will help your website climb the legal ladder and generate more leads for you. So, if you are genuinely looking to invest in an effective marketing strategy, think law firm SEO. Remember, the legal space is highly competitive - often requiring players to employ innovative techniques to realize real results.
The challenges abound. Of course, you can hire outside companies to market your legal firm. Alternatively, you can choose to hire in-house legal experts. However, mastering strategies is the best thing you can do as far as marketing your legal firm is concerned. The bottom-line for any law form should get a higher ROI.
SEO for Law Firms
If you want to increase the online visibility of your website, you need a strong SEO strategy. Here are things you will gain/do:
Properly indexed pages - With SEO, you can be sure that your pages will be indexed properly.
Ranking - improving your page ranking is the ultimate aim of SEO. So, if this is something you are looking for, then think SEO. It will help index the pages that appear highly on SERPs.
The Facts
Google relies on complex algorithms to rank your keywords. So, if you want to rank high on Google, you need to optimize your SEO in a way that explicitly dovetails the ever-changing Google requirements. This includes how you create content and optimize it. It also encompasses how you present the content to your clients. For example, most clients use, mobile to access information. Thus, the content you present must be mobile-friendly.
From the expert point of view, your SEO campaign should house:
Keyword research - with keyword research, you can find the right keywords for your website. The keywords should be able to generate good traffic, improve your competitiveness on the market, and secure you more leads.
Website optimization - with website optimization, you need to create fresh content on a regular basis. The content you create must explicitly support your keyword strategy. Also, keyword optimization includes the process of optimizing content and tags to help rank your keywords. Other things that fall under website optimization include making your site mobile-friendly.
Local SEO for lawyers - you should also focus sat re-establishing your local market presence. Thus, your strategy must focus on getting local leads.
Link-building - SEO also involves getting authoritative, genuine, and high-quality backlinks from websites in your niche.
Optimize URLs
Once you have the right keywords, its time to walk them into your site's URL. However, be sure not to overdo it. For instance, if you are a personal injury lawyer, don't overuse the keyword person injury in your URL. Don't use it in every URL of your site. Overusing keyword—also known as keyword stuffing - is only going to hurt your SEO efforts. For instance, consider using about-law-firm in the URL of your about us page. This works because the about us page is about explaining the overall service offering of your firm, and not a particular service. On the other hand, the service page—such as motorcycle accident attorney - should contain the keyword motorcycle accident attorney.
Blogging
When it comes to SEO, the power of blogging cannot be underestimated. Any law firm needs a blog—it's where clients get beneficial information that will prompt them to become your clients. Remember, Google is designed with a special "freshness" based raking signal that tends to rank sites with fresh, updated, and unique content. Your content will have the following readers:
- Potential clients
- Your site visitors
- The site visitors ma read your content and contribute
- They may also recommend the content to other readers
- These site visitors might also share your content on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.
- Also, the visitors may link your content to other authority websites.
Providing constant fresh content will help you when it comes to building solid audience. Plus, it will prompt Google to keep on crawling as well as indexing your site's content. It's also important to note that you can provide content on different topics. So, it's up to you to provide content that reflects your area of practice.
Pro tip: Have a blogging schedule. Don't post your content all at once. Schedule them sparingly so that you have fresh content on a consistent basis.
When planning your blogging calenderer, consider the following things:
- The audiences
- Include information that can help your audience
- How to share other non-promotional info
- Include high-graphic images as well as videos
- Post frequently - it will create a regular readership
- Optimize your content
- Bring writers on-board to help you post the content
Local SEO
Also, your website needs to be optimized for local consumption. With local SEO, you have a tool that will help your site command the local market. Local SEO will also improve your Google ranking. For instance, if you are offering criminal defense services and you are based in New Jersey, your keywords should look like this - best New Jersey Criminal Attorney or Hire a New Jersey Criminal Attorney today.
Reviews
Encourage your clients to leave reviews. With reviews, you are announcing to the world that you understand what you are doing and you have the experience it takes to handle any lawsuit. Just let your clients leave reviews. Don't ask them to leave positive reviews. They won't look genuine.
The Bottom-Line
Getting more clients isn't that easy - especially during these days where competition is the order of the day. With average tactics, you will be limiting your law firm's prospects. That's why you need to up your game and employ innovative digital marketing strategies. The above are some of the most effective SEO strategy law form that can roll out and generate more leads. From keyword research to backlinking - these are strategies from an attorney SEO expert. They won't fail you and are highly effective. Employ them and improve your firm's prospects.
