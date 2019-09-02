Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pathetic Zimbabwe beaten by Somalia

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Somalia 1 - 0 Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe lost 1-0 to the world's third-worst ranked Somalian team in the preliminary round of the 2022 World Cup qualifier played in Djibouti on Thursday.
The Warriors who trained once ahead of the encounter delivered a subpar performance and wasted a golden chance a few moments before they conceded.

Despite dominating in possession, the Southern Africans only had their first opportunity on target on the half-hour when Devine Lunga's free-kick was punched away by the keeper.

At the opposite end, Somalia never generated any threatening raid in the first period as the game went to the break tied in a deadlock.

Zimbabwe retained their dominance in the second half but, again, they lacked precision in their attacks.


However, it was Elvis Chipezeze who made a brilliant double save on the hour in Somalia's first real attempt on goal. They came back again a few minutes later but fluffed a great chance from an unmissable position.

With just four minutes to full-time, substitute Knox Mutizwa had Zimbabwe's best opportunity falling on his way but failed to burry it home with only the keeper to beat.

The Warriors were made to rue the wasted effort when they conceded at the other end just seconds after Mutizwa's miss.

The late goal saw Somalia getting their first-ever win in a World Cup qualifier.

Meanwhile, the second leg will be played on the 10th of September at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Source - soccer24

