Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Mugabe dies

by Stsff reporter
06 Sep 2019 at 06:17hrs | Views
Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first post-independence leader, has died at the age of 95.

He died after battling ill health, his family confirmed.
 On Friday morning, former Zanu-PF spin doctor and minister Professor Jonathan Moyo mourned the death of Mugabe.

"A dark cloud has enveloped Zimbabwe and beyond. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord," said Prof Moyo.

Zimbabwe People First spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire who enjoyed closed links with the Mugabes also mourned the former Zimbabwean leader.

" A dark day!!! Aaaah,  my God!" he posted on Twitter.

Mugabe was removed from power through a military coup in November 2017 and replaced with Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's President.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man finds wife pants down, kills lover

8 hrs ago | 3593 Views

Tshinga Dube spearheading search for foreign coach

8 hrs ago | 918 Views

Top referee Brighton Mudzamiri drags RG's office to high court over passport

8 hrs ago | 1016 Views

WATCH: LIVE Umcimbi WaBantu @ Bulawayo Large City Hall Car Park

8 hrs ago | 736 Views

Robert Mugabe a hero and a true patriot

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mugabe just fell short of his goals

9 hrs ago | 708 Views

Mugabe died before testifying on Gukurahundi genocide

9 hrs ago | 948 Views

'Kambara prohibited from carrying out duties as councillor'

10 hrs ago | 691 Views

Mugabe's nephew pained by the loss

10 hrs ago | 924 Views

Mugabe's relatives divided over the location and nature of the funeral

10 hrs ago | 3783 Views

Mugabe's loyalists will not get a chance to bury him

10 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mugabe family bans Matemadanda, Muchinguri from funeral

10 hrs ago | 3703 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 victory inevitable, says Hungwe

10 hrs ago | 836 Views

What happens to Grace now that Robert Mugabe is gone?

10 hrs ago | 1973 Views

The land developer short-changed the people

10 hrs ago | 228 Views

Who owns Papa's land?

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

Celebrated heroism in Mugabe is a joke

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Respect foe dead Mugabe is no excuse for riding roughshod over his victims and truth – he was a dictator

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

20 hrs ago | 3384 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

20 hrs ago | 8929 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

21 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

21 hrs ago | 2432 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

21 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

21 hrs ago | 1738 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

21 hrs ago | 2176 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

21 hrs ago | 857 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

21 hrs ago | 744 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

21 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

21 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

21 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

21 hrs ago | 575 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

21 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

21 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

21 hrs ago | 1988 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

21 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

21 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

21 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

21 hrs ago | 189 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

21 hrs ago | 641 Views

The life of Mugabe

21 hrs ago | 333 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

21 hrs ago | 234 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

21 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

21 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

21 hrs ago | 132 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

21 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

21 hrs ago | 130 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days