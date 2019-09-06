BREAKING: Mugabe dies

News / National

by Stsff reporter

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first post-independence leader, has died at the age of 95.He died after battling ill health, his family confirmed.On Friday morning, former Zanu-PF spin doctor and minister Professor Jonathan Moyo mourned the death of Mugabe."A dark cloud has enveloped Zimbabwe and beyond. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord," said Prof Moyo.Zimbabwe People First spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire who enjoyed closed links with the Mugabes also mourned the former Zimbabwean leader." A dark day!!! Aaaah, my God!" he posted on Twitter.Mugabe was removed from power through a military coup in November 2017 and replaced with Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's President.