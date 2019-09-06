President Mnangagwa mourns Robert Mugabe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.



A dark cloud has enveloped Zimbabwe and beyond. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord! pic.twitter.com/GGbw8c1poS — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) September 6, 2019



Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a statement mourning the passing away of former President Robert Mugabe.He passed away in Singapore where he was undergoing surgery.Read the full statement below: