President Mnangagwa mourns Robert Mugabe

by Mandla Ndlovu
06 Sep 2019 at 06:25hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a statement mourning the passing away of former President Robert Mugabe.

He passed away in Singapore where he was undergoing surgery.

Read the full statement below:

It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.


 
Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days