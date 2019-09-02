Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa confirms Mugabe death

by Staff Reporter
1 min ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has confirmed the death of former President Robert Mugabe.
Mugabe, removed through a military coup in November 2017, was receiving treatment in Singapore.
 
In a brief statement on Twitter, Mnangagwa said:
 "It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," said Mnangagwa.

"Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

This is a developing story, more updates to come.

Source - Byo24News

