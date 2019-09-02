Chitungwiza mayor arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHITUNGWIZA Mayor Lovemore Maiko (MDC-Alliance) was yesterday arrested on allegations of torching a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) vehicle during violent demonstrations that occurred in Harare in 2016.Councillor for Ward 21 in Chitungwiza Kudakwashe John was also arrested in connection with the August 2016 scenes captured on video. Maiko and John are already on remand over illegal land sales in the city.Video footage made available recently showed a man, believed to be Maiko, committing the offence outside Town House.The video was taken during a violent demonstration organised by the opposition-linked Tajamuka pressure group on August 16, 2016.Several vehicles and property were torched in the demonstration. In the video footage made available to The Herald, violent scenes are witnessed wherein a mob burns a ZBC vehicle. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the pair's arrest."We can confirm that Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko and Kudakwashe John have been arrested in connection with the video footage. They are currently in police custody. "They are expected to appear in court tomorrow (today)," he said.