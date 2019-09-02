Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stanchart Bank closes branch

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Standard Chartered Bank, one of the  country's biggest and oldest financial institutions, has said it will  close its Gweru branch next month and transfer the city's accounts to  Bulawayo.

In a statement, the bank's Head, Retail Banking Valeta Mthimkhulu, said  Standard Chartered Bank will close its Gweru branch on October 1 after  realising that clients now preferred to transact digitally instead of going to the physical bank.  

The bank said the closure of the branch was also in alignment with  global banking trends, where the use mobile and digital banking was  becoming dominant.

"We have also noted that our clients are preferring to transact more  digitally, including on our recently launched SC Mobile App, our ATMs as  well as our online and mobile banking," Mthimkulu said.  

"Following on the above, and to align with global standards, we have  re-looked our distribution of network and wish to advise that with  effect from the 1st of October 2019 we will be closing Gweru Branch and  all accounts will be domiciled at Bulawayo branch."

The bank said the account transfers to Bulawayo will not affect its  Gweru clients, but allow them to relate to a particular branch while  being able do transactions at any branch.

"Whilst branch domiciliation allows you to relate to a particular  branch, you have always been able to do your transactions at any branch  and on our digital platforms," Mthimkhulu said. Furthermore, the bank said that the SC Mobile App can be downloaded by  all clients, and this offered many services.

"Our new digital bank which can be assessed through the SC Mobile App  can be downloaded from Google play store or Apple App store and has over 70 banking services for your 24/7 transaction and service convenience  such as card replacement and blocking, Ecocash registration, statements  requests and change of personal details amongst others," Mthimkhulu  said.



Source - new ziana

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 331 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

15 mins ago | 65 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

16 mins ago | 57 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

18 mins ago | 21 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

30 mins ago | 71 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

46 mins ago | 191 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

46 mins ago | 428 Views

African soil, African seeds!

50 mins ago | 40 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

56 mins ago | 164 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

60 mins ago | 865 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

1 hr ago | 383 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

2 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

2 hrs ago | 4045 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso must change now or die

3 hrs ago | 64 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days