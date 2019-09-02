Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BF overlooked again by regionalists

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA have moved the Warriors' home 2022 World Cup qualifier against Somalia to next Tuesday at the National Sports Stadium. Initially, the match was set for this Sunday at Barbourfields, but has now been switched upon the request of Somalia Football Federation.

According to a statement from ZIFA, the visitors failed to secure flights to arrive in Bulawayo before the match. The first leg was in Djibouti yesterday.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association wishes to advise all football stakeholders that following a request from the Somali Football Federation, and in consultations with the Federation of International Football Associations, our 2022 World Cup preliminary qualifier second leg against Somalia has been rescheduled.

"The match will now be played on Tuesday 10 September 2019 after SFF failed to secure flights to Zimbabwe in time for the initial fixture date which was Sunday September 8.

"The venue of the match has also been moved from Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo to the National Sports Stadium in Harare because we already have another international match scheduled for Barbourfields on the 10th of September, the Under 23 Zimbabwe/South Africa Africa Cup of Nations qualifier,'' read the statement.

The kick off remains 3pm. The association said their online ticket partners, ClicknPay, will refund Bulawayo fans who had already purchased the tickets but were not able to make the trip to the capital.

"We understand the inconvenience this development presents to all stakeholders and we unreservedly apologise for the unexpected developments,'' ZIFA said in the statement.

"In the spirit of fair play , African solidarity, brotherhood and togetherness, we felt the Somali Football Federation's request was reasonable and sincere, thus, we had to consent, otherwise the match would not have taken place at all.

"The world governing body, FIFA have also commended ZIFA for this wonderful gesture.

"All those who had already purchased tickets will still use the same tickets and for those who cannot make the trip to Harare, we have authorised our ticketing partner, ClicknPay, to accept requests for refunds.''

ZIFA have pegged the gate charges at $10 for the rest of the ground, $20 for bays 15 to 18 and $50 for VIP.

"We appeal to all stakeholders to continue supporting the team and to come to the National Sports Stadium for this massive international match. "ZIFA also encourages fans to buy tickets for this match online at www.clicknpay.africa," read the statement.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

15 mins ago | 25 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

31 mins ago | 532 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

33 mins ago | 88 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

46 mins ago | 128 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

50 mins ago | 424 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

55 mins ago | 438 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 534 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

1 hr ago | 550 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

2 hrs ago | 2212 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

3 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 1069 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

3 hrs ago | 977 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

4 hrs ago | 4983 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Thief security guard jailed

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 118 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days