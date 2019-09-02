Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mashonaland East farming communities record high HIV rate

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
There is a high positivity rate among farming communities in Mashonaland East Province, which is retarding development. The development has been attributed to early child marriages, interchanging of sexual partners and artisanal mining in the province.

In an interview on the sidelines of a media tour of Durlstone Primary School, Macheke area in Murehwa District, National Aids Council (NAC) Mashonaland East provincial coordinator Dr Wifred Dube said the positivity rate was as high as 38 percent in farming communities. He said the positivity rate was even high in some key populations such as mines and in the sex industry.

"We have noted that there is high positivity rate in farming communities in Mashonaland East Province. Studies have shown that a woman can divorce her husband and move into the house next door, and that is a common trend. At the same time, they interchange partners without even knowing their HIV status," he said.

Dr Dube said they have also intensified the presence of night clinics in Murehwa, Mutoko, Nyamapanda Border Post, Makaha, Mudzi and in artisanal mining communities.

The night clinics , he said  were manned by nurses with specialised training in handling key populations such as truck drivers. "The night clinics are at the usual Government clinics, but open at night and are manned by trained nurses who can handle ladies of the night, children as young as 12 who are involved in prostitution or are pregnant. These clinics are now very popular in the province," he said.

Meanwhile, Dema Growth Point in Seke District in Mashonaland East Province is leading in recorded cases of new sexually transmitted infections.

In an interview at Taga Farm, Ward 15, Seke District on Wednesday, Mrs Florence Nyandoro, NAC district aids coordinator said Dema Growth Point had more cases of new and old STI cases in the district.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

14 mins ago | 24 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

31 mins ago | 519 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

33 mins ago | 86 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

45 mins ago | 127 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

50 mins ago | 414 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

54 mins ago | 431 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 530 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

1 hr ago | 545 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

2 hrs ago | 2196 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

2 hrs ago | 889 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

3 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 1066 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

3 hrs ago | 973 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

4 hrs ago | 4976 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

4 hrs ago | 517 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Thief security guard jailed

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 118 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days