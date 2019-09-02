Chitungwiza Mayor brews a shocker

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chitungwiza residents have raised the red flag over Mayor Lovemore Maiko's "rushed and ill-informed" decision to appoint works director Engineer David Duma as acting town clerk as both are under police investigations.Eng Duma's appointment raised eyebrows, especially after he was last week jointly arrested with Maiko and Ward 21 councillor Kudakwashe John on allegations of abuse of office through corrupt activities involving the sale of 3 500 square metres of commercial stand.In a statement, Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest) director Ms Alice Kuveya said the mayor and his councillors should not make hurried decisions, but to be meticulous and to consult stakeholders on all major decisions."Sadly, we do not agree with the mayor's appointment of Eng Duma to act as town clerk. We believe this is a poorly thought out decision with no moral compass hence must be reversed with immediate effect."We have nothing against the town engineer but the fact that he is fingered in allegations of abuse of office involving a commercial stand in St Mary's together with the one appointing him makes his appointment by the same very suspicious, considering also that there are five other directors who could be appointed to the position of acting town clerk," reads the statement.