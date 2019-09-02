Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government plans to gazette health fees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Government has warned private doctors, medical aid societies and pharmacies that it might soon be forced to gazette health fees to protect suffering patients from errant practitioners charging in US dollars.  

THE Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo yesterday told health care funders that many people who still earn salaries in RTGS$ have suffered at the hands of health care providers who present unaffordable options for treatment.  

In a speech read of his behalf by the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) chief executive officer, Mrs Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, during the official opening of the 2019 Associations of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe conference in Bulawayo yesterday, Dr Moyo said it was necessary for Government to deliver citizens from such operations.

"I would prefer not to resort to gazetting fees. However, Government cannot continue watching people suffering and dying. We may soon have to consider gazetting of fees for service provider groups with no foreign currency component," said Dr Moyo.  

"We know that some health care provider groups require foreign currency for their operations which is unfair to the patient. Demanding US$ dollars from the patient or fixing the charge in US$ and then converting this to RTGS dollars in unfair given that most people are earning in RTGS dollars equivalent to what they were earning when the RTGS and a US dollar were at par."

He said his office will liaise with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the Reserve Bank to discuss a way forward on US$ prices.

"In line with the Medical Aid Services Act, my office will soon be calling for a Joint Advisory Council (JAC) meeting to discuss those issues. It is my hope that from JAC meetings agreed workable position will emerge and that I will not have to use the powers given me in the Act to gazette fees in the event of lack of an agreed tariff," said Dr Moyo.

Dr Moyo said he was aware that medical aid statutory liquid reserves have been eroded in value to currency changes and inflation.  

"This has left medical aid societies exposed and battling to remain viable, with their members facing huge shortfalls. This is clear example of why medical aid societies should invest wisely in the interests of their members," he said.  

According to Dr Moyo there is a need to urgently find sustainable solutions to alleviate patient suffering and the unnecessary loss of life.

"We also have challenges that include medicine shortages, inadequate emergency transport and communication systems, the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, inadequate mitigation of environmental pollution, poor water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure low standard quality of maternal health services and weak Health and Management Information Systems at the facility level."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 287 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

6 mins ago | 15 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

22 mins ago | 48 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

37 mins ago | 161 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

38 mins ago | 336 Views

African soil, African seeds!

41 mins ago | 30 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

48 mins ago | 138 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

51 mins ago | 725 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

53 mins ago | 137 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

55 mins ago | 325 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 792 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

2 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

2 hrs ago | 3893 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bosso must change now or die

3 hrs ago | 64 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days