Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso must change now or die

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
"Learning and innovation go hand in hand. The arrogance of success is to think that what you did yesterday will be sufficient for tomorrow". These are the words of famed English writer and theologist, William Pollard way back in the 19th century when asked to give his depiction of the need for innovation and growth in business survival.

His words continue to be apt and a fundamental principle for business survival in the 21st century. For any business entity that sits on its laurels and takes the market for granted is bound to die a miserable death.

Lounging around in business principles involves a lot of things like not moving with the times and failure to continuously satisfy your target market.

Basic business principles stipulate that one must study market trends for survival; what is it that your targeted market wants and desires, where is your market domiciled and a number of other essential aspects that will make your business survive.

Even if the outside operating climate makes it difficult for your business to thrive, you need to be always abreast and eager to make sure your business holds forth in good and bad economic climate.

Failure to do this you can be assured of demise.  

Many companies have gone that route while some are in the process of going that route unless they change their approach to the way of doing things. It's common knowledge that football is now business and must be run along business lines with people who have a strong acumen behind such organisations.

Recently, crack Botswana outfit Gaborone United, coached by former Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu, embarked on a massive membership drive in and around Botswana's capital and will soon be outside the capital.

This is a well-funded football club that enjoys P3,6 million sponsorship. With this kind of sponsorship one can easily conclude that the club doesn't need to "beg" supporters to take up membership cards but alas, it's going full throttle to convince people to join it and not only that, the club is out there where the people are.

"Thank you Gantsi, hello Mau. We are done and dusted in Gantsi, we are off to Mau. We will be in front of Nandos from 0900hrs to 1700hrs tomorrow," posted Gaborone United on their Facebook wall on Wednesday.

A whole eight hours out there harnessing membership and this is an ongoing exercise. Back home the country's oldest club, Highlanders, presently in a serious downward motion, needs to copy this way of doing things.

This business of having a lackadaisical approach to the way of doing things where staff members spend the day on social media platforms in the comfort of the office needs to stop.

Gone are the days when people could easily find time to go to 50 Robert Mugabe Way to buy or renew their membership cards. The club needs to be innovative, not only on membership cards but can even sale other branded items like cups, pens, hats and so on. Offices must be there but if potential members aren't willing to come to your offices, then for goodness sake go to them. These are not normal times for Bosso.

Extinction is a reality with this kind of approach to the way of doing things. The club has supporters throughout the country and it must therefore make full use of them in those cities and make sure that for a few chosen days during the week, those supporters will embark on this exercise to sell membership cards or any other club regalia. Reality shows that demise is real but can be avoided. One observer said Highlanders now needs baboon mentality too.

Those who understand baboons will know that most of the time, when they are alone, it's all about fighting, and chasing each other all over. However, if an enemy invades their territory, all that fighting and chasing stops immediately as all the energy will now be directed at exterminating the invader. This invader, in this case, is the demise of Highlanders and perhaps now is the time for its followers to forget their differences and finger pointing and think alike.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 277 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

21 mins ago | 47 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

36 mins ago | 154 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

36 mins ago | 328 Views

African soil, African seeds!

40 mins ago | 29 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

46 mins ago | 131 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

50 mins ago | 704 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

52 mins ago | 134 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

54 mins ago | 319 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

2 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

2 hrs ago | 3873 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days