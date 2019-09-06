Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2019 at 07:05hrs | Views
SOUTHERN Africa's liberation movements will meet in Victoria Falls next week to deliberate on challenges facing the region. Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, said preparations for the convention which will start on Sunday and end on Thursday, are at an advanced stage.

"Preparations are now at an advanced level. An advance team will be leaving for Victoria Falls tomorrow to make sure everything is in order ahead of the convention," said Mpofu in a telephone interview.

Some of the parties expected at the conference are the African National Congress of South Africa, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo) of Namibia, Frelimo of Mozambique and the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

Secretary Generals from the respective parties' Main wings, Women's League, Youth League and war veterans will attend the conference on behalf of their constituencies.

Some of the expected items on the agenda include involvement of youths in mainstream politics and the economy, collective efforts in fighting corruption as well as the latest wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu said as youths they are confident of a prosperous future because of the trust bestowed on them by the current crop of political leaders across the region.

He said the convention is a platform for youths to interact with their counterparts.

"This time the meeting is unlike before as it will decide on the future of Africa. What is happening in Africa now is that there is much involvement of young people. The continent has a lot of work to do to teach young people to be patriotic and to work hard.  

"No country can say it has no background of the liberation struggle. Among other things we have to address issues of corruption in Africa especially with regards to accountability and transparency and it is our generation that should lead the way to correct this regardless of who is involved," said Matutu.

He said as Youth Leagues they will also use the platform to follow up on the China-Africa relationship which is key to the continent's development.

"We also cannot afford to ignore wha with solutions," Matutu added.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zim EFF statement on the passing of former President Robert Mugabe

24 mins ago | 12 Views

POEM: Ruthless ruin

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

43 mins ago | 210 Views

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

2 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Warriors of shame!

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

NetOne probe stalls

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF MP releases album

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Goblins on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

The method behind the protest madness

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

3 hrs ago | 2118 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days