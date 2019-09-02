Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe has one of the most democratic constitutions in the region, but indicated that it was important for every citizen to respect the rule of law.He made the remarks during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa here on Wednesday following an inquiry by a Washington Post journalist regarding how the country reacts to protesters.The journalist's question was motivated by reaction of the security sector following the violent protests of August 1, 2018 and this year in January.President Mnangagwa said he was acutely aware Zimbabwe will be respected by the global community if it showed that it is democratic and gives equal space to everyone."We have one of the best constitutions in the region, I think, which is very democratic and we respect it," he said."However, the rule of law must be obeyed, the rule of law must take root in our country. "Not everybody observes that, but I have no doubt that as we move on we shall continue to improve and deepen our democracy."Commenting on the violent demonstrations that resulted in destruction of property, theft, arson, deaths and lawlessness after the July 2018 election, President Mnangagwa said his administration regretted the resultant loss of life during efforts to contain chaos. He said prior to the general election, which Zanu-PF won resoundingly, he had appealed for and preached peace, unity and tolerance."But I was surprised at the end when there were violent demonstrations that happened (after voting); we are against that."We believe that as we go forward, I propose that all political parties participating in general elections sign a commitment to peaceful elections," he said.President Mnangagwa added that while his administration called for peace, unity and tolerance "not everybody will catch up with good things, as some remain behind". However, the President said that going forward, the Second Republic will continue to preach peace, highlighting that if everybody worked together in peace, the country will prosper.He also said he had opened the democratic space since taking over in November 2017, as evidenced by the invitation of foreign media and observers to cover last year's general elections.Further, he said his administration had resolved to engage countries that had never engaged Zimbabwe and also re-engage those that had disengaged it.Earlier during the discussions, the President had called for peace, unity and tolerance in the wake of the recent violent xenophobic attacks by South Africans directed against foreign nationals.The xenophobic attacks have left 10 people dead and many others injured.President Mnangagwa said xenophobic attacks in South Africa could be caused by depression and the absence of programmes that promise a better future.