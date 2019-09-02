Thief security guard jailed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SECURITY guard from Bulawayo has been sentenced to three months in prison for stealing a car battery from his employer's son valued at $500 in Luveve suburb.Mr Prince Nkomo (32) left his battery with Unesu Matiwaza (26) who is employed as a security guard at L Street Luveve car park but the accused person sold it.Matiwaza pleaded guilty to theft of trust property charges before West Commonage magistrate, Mr Stephen Ndlovu.The magistrate sentenced him to a wholly suspended three months in jail on condition that Matiwaza performs 105 hours of community service at Inzwananzi Primary School in Luveve suburb.Prosecuting, Ms Patience Sibanda said on August 26 this year, Matiwaza sold Mr Nkomo's battery without his permission and converted the money to his personal use. "Mr Nkomo left his battery for safe keeping with Matiwaza, who was a security guard at his father's car park."After a week, he went to collect his battery but failed to locate him," she said.Ms Sibanda said Matiwaza sold the battery to his friend Mr Nkosilathi Sigwaza for R100. In court, Mr Sigwaza testified that Moyo came to his house and said he was selling old batteries."I bought the battery for R100. When I was at the farm, I received a message from my mother telling me that Nkomo had ordered us to hide the battery since he had sold them a stolen battery," he said.The court heard that Mr Sigwaza demanded his money back from Moyo but he failed to reimburse him. The matter was reported to the police leading to Nkomo's arrest. The stolen battery was recovered.