Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is concerned by the lack of urgency in some ministries, which is derailing reforms on ease of doing business. The measures are aimed at creating a conducive environment to turn Zimbabwe into a competitive destination of choice.

This was said by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda yesterday while launching the 2020-2021 Edition of the of Ease of Doing Business Reform Programme.

Dr Sibanda said it was imperative that "we step up all our efforts in order to realise the meaningful investment that we dearly yearn for".

"The attitude by some Government ministries in lacking urgency to resolve outstanding bottlenecks is regrettable, to say the least. Acting lackadaisically when dealing with economic reforms of national interest is a complete departure from the agreed Government investment drive," said Dr Sibanda.

"This, I must say, is totally unacceptable under the New Dispensation. I wish to remind colleagues that these reforms are strategic in nature for our economic revival and development as a nation in this competitive global economy. By their nature, they constitute a core element of your performance assessment for your tenure of office.

"As we embark upon another phase of Ease of Doing Business reforms implementation, I therefore impress upon you to lead from the front in championing the change we all aspire in order to support the existing business as well as attracting the much needed domestic and foreign investment."

The private sector has raised concern over what appears to be lack of urgency in some ministries to resolve the outstanding bottlenecks in the Ease of Doing business reforms. There are worries over delays in issuance of requisite permits leading to delays or cancellation of orders by suppliers or customers. Dr Sibanda said such delays were contrary to the spirit and intent of improving the business environment.

In the first phase of ease of doing business reforms, Government identified 14 laws that needed to be reviewed, with eight of them having been passed. Some of the passed laws include the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, and the Movable Property Securities Interests Act.

The reform process commenced in 2015. As the reforms gather pace, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), has since been set up to ensure investors do not move from pillar to pillar when they come into the country.

The Second Republic has also established two commercial courts in Harare and Bulawayo as part of the reform programme. In addition to the legislative and institutional reforms, some administrative procedures have also been reviewed and mainstreamed to reduce the attendant bottlenecks.

The developments in line with President Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" mantra. Dr Sibanda said improving the ease of doing business was high on the national socio-economic development agenda to achieve targets as set out in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP). The TSP is short-term economic blueprint that runs from October 2018 to 2020.

Under the TSP, Government is correcting the economic imprudence of the previous dispensation, which include fiscal and monetary indiscipline and distortions in the foreign exchange market, among others.

Said Dr Sibanda: "Pursuant to the attainment of Vision 2030, the reform programme seeks to create a conducive and supportive business environment and make Zimbabwe a competitive destination of choice for investors in line with the mantra 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business'."

Dr Sibanda said there was need for "maximum effort" in the reform exercise if the country was to improve the investment climate. Presently, Zimbabwe ranks 155th out of 189 global economies. But neighbours South Africa, Botswana, and Zambia are ranked 82, 86 and 87 respectively.

To achieve the desired level of national socio-economic development, Dr Sibanda said there was urgent need for a shared vision and collective responsibility involving the Government, private sector, development partners and non-state actors.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

1 min ago | 0 Views

Jacob Zumba found guilty

6 mins ago | 26 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

11 mins ago | 36 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

36 mins ago | 196 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

37 mins ago | 180 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

39 mins ago | 72 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

51 mins ago | 146 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 672 Views

African soil, African seeds!

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

1 hr ago | 1336 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

1 hr ago | 566 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

3 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4415 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days