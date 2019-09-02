Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC demands return of US dollar

by newzimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT's decision to scrap the multi-currency regime that had worked for a decade was a mistake, former Finance Minister and MDC vice president Tendai Biti has said.

Biti was addressing a party campaign rally ahead of this weekend's by-election in Harare's Glen View South constituency.

"They removed the US dollar, why remove it without conditions to bring back your own currency? You do not have foreign currency reserves," Biti told party supporters last weekend.

"GDP this year will be in -14 percent, inflation is back and now stands at 700%, look at the price of petrol and bread."

Prices of fuel have been going up on a weekly basis and Biti argued this was a sign of failure.

"Where in the history of the country have you seen a country that raise the price of petrol weekly.

"So in MDC we want to make to very clear we are going to restore the US dollar as the currency of this country. We are also going to remove Mthuli Ncube (Finance Minister)'s taxes, there is no such economics in the world where if you want money you over tax your citizens," said the former Treasury chief.

"Zimbabwe is now the over taxed country in the world."

Biti said that since President Emmerson Mnangaga took over from former President Robert Mugabein 2017, he has taken the country back to 1931.

"The Zimbabwe population is suffering from a man-made disaster created by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

"85% of Zimbabweans are living in extreme poverty surviving on less than USO. 35C," he said.

"In Mutare where I was last week they are no longer having sadza because the bucket of maize is now going for $30 and even here in Glen View. No Zimbabwean is now able to have a plate of sadza because of the cost of living is now very high."

He added: "Schools are opening next week and most schools have raised their fees, at home residents are experiencing 18hrs of load shedding, never in the history of this country has people suffered the way we are suffering today."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Jacob Zumba found guilty

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

6 mins ago | 6 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

30 mins ago | 157 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

32 mins ago | 140 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

34 mins ago | 59 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

46 mins ago | 122 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 613 Views

African soil, African seeds!

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

1 hr ago | 1214 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 901 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4306 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

3 hrs ago | 120 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days