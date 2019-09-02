Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (Zec) has dismissed allegations and concerns raised by the opposition MDC of alleged tinkering of the voters' roll through de-registration and moving voters from one polling station to the other.

In a response to the MDC, Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said it was her mandate to maintain and update the voters' roll and all actions by the commission were in line with its duties.

"The maintenance of the voters' roll entails activities which may lead to the variation with previously issued voters' roll, further voter registration which continues in terms of section 17 A of the Electoral Act … results in new additions to the voters' roll," she said.

Chigumba told MDC secretary-general Charlton Hwende that her commission was also seized with cleaning the voters' roll to ensure that it's more accurate ahead of any future elections.

"The commission wishes to advise that as a result of the voters' roll cleaning activities, some voters who appeared in the 2018 harmonised elections roll have been reallocated to the appropriate polling stations," she said.
The MDC had also alleged that some voters had been de-registered by the commission, an allegation Chigumba dismissed as false.

"Kindly note that no voters who registered for the 2018 elections have been de-registered, but have only been re-allocated according to furnished addresses," she said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 376 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

24 mins ago | 103 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

25 mins ago | 98 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

27 mins ago | 37 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

39 mins ago | 89 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

54 mins ago | 231 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

55 mins ago | 517 Views

African soil, African seeds!

59 mins ago | 48 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

1 hr ago | 1060 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

1 hr ago | 451 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 376 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 863 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4201 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bosso must change now or die

3 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days