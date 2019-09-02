Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Prosecutor-General (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi yesterday told a Harare magistrate that he wanted to investigate complaints brought by a client of Zanu-PF politburo member Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana when he tried to stop proceedings of an ongoing trial.

Hodzi reportedly asked the court to stop for three weeks the trial of Leon Gomani, who is facing more than 20 counts of fraud after he allegedly used high-profile people's names to swindle Lilian Gonga of more than US$100 000.

The matter is already on defence before magistrate Morgan Nemadire after he dismissed Gomani's application for discharge.

But in a turn of events, Hodzi denied that he wanted the trial proceedings to stop for three weeks, saying it was a miscommunication as he only wanted a few hours to investigate complaints raised by Gonga.

In a letter gleaned by NewsDay, Mangwana asked Hodzi to deal with the complaints raised by his client, who is the complainant in the matter.

"The prosecutor is refusing to take instructions from our lawyer (watch and brief) such that she never objects to anything the accused says. The accused, Gomani, lied to Court 6 magistrate that he does not have a passport on initial bail hearing and as a result was not asked to surrender his passport. We were informed that the magistrate had not noted that fact in her notes," read the letter.

However, according to the watch and brief, the complainant is being represented by Norman Ndomene from Ndomene and Maposa Law Chambers, which is a different law firm.

On appearing before magistrate Nemadire, Hodzi said he respected the Constitution.

"I appear in this court for a number of reasons, more so because I respect the Constitution of Zimbabwe. After yesterday's submissions, everything is very much in order. There is nothing amiss as far as this case is concerned.

I gave an order as PG. If you understand, my duty is to protect the integrity of the prosecution. I act where I believe the integrity of the prosecution might be at risk," Hodzi said.

But Nemadire interjected, saying the State had asked for three weeks and not hours, to which Hodzi replied that it was a miscommunication.

Nemadire said he did not expect instructions from the PG by phone to stop trial proceedings without good reason.

But Hodzi hastily replied that it was not an instruction and asked the court to go to the chambers.

After coming out of the chambers, Hodzi told the court that it was unfortunate that some publications insinuated that there were irregularities.

"I wish to state that all I wanted was to protect the integrity of the prosecution and judiciary," he said.

Nemadire, however, stood his ground, saying there was no need to stop the trial without due process, saying he only wanted clarification from the PG and thanked him for co-operating.

The magistrate postponed the matter to today for trial continuation.

The matter has seen high-profile people testifying, including Zanu-PF politburo member Patrick Chinamasa and Judicial Service Commission secretary Walter Chikwana. Former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Chief Justice Luke Malaba were also mentioned in the mater.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 345 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

18 mins ago | 77 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

19 mins ago | 73 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

21 mins ago | 27 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

33 mins ago | 76 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

49 mins ago | 201 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

49 mins ago | 448 Views

African soil, African seeds!

53 mins ago | 42 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

59 mins ago | 171 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

1 hr ago | 922 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

1 hr ago | 408 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 839 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

2 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4101 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso must change now or die

3 hrs ago | 64 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days