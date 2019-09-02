Latest News Editor's Choice


Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

FORMER President Robert Mugabe has died. He was 95. State radio reported early Friday that Mugabe had passed away but little detail was yet readily available.

Mugabe has been in Singapore where he was receiving treatment fir unknown ailments but for years the former Zanu-PF leader had had problems with reported prostate cancer and an eye cataract.

A fiery former guerrilla leader who became Zimbabwe's first black Prime Minister in 1980, Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for almost 40 years before he was toppled by a bloodless military coup in November 2017 weeks after firing his then deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa a longtime lieutenant.

Mnangagwa was to return from brief exile after the fall-out to seize power after forcing Mugabe into resignation with the help of the military that had placed him under house arrest in a tense two week period.

