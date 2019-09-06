Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2019 at 07:21hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-engagement process will stall if his government does not implement critical political reforms and bring to account securocrats accused of fronting an assault on human rights in Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom government has said.

The UK, a critical partner in unlocking debt relief, investment and Mnangagwa's re-engagement policy with the West, has adopted a tough stance against Zimbabwe, saying if the reforms were not implemented, the support would not come.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, UK Minister of Africa Andrew Stephenson said he had told Mnangagwa that human rights violations must end, and perpetrators brought to book and political reforms implemented for support to come.

"We are gravely concerned at the heavy-handed response to protests in Harare on August 16 and the recent arrest and abductions of opposition figures. President Mnangagwa must hold to account those responsible for human rights violations. We have made our position clear to the Zimbabwe government that UK support depends on fundamental political and economic reform. Zimbabwe must now translate its commitment into actions," Stephenson said.

In a show that gloves are off, British MP, Sir Nicholas Soames, during a question and answer session, described Mnangagwa as a disappointment, who allegedly runs the country with the help of a "gang of thugs".

"Does my honourable friend agree that President Mnangagwa and his administration have been a grave disappointment to this country and, indeed, to their own countrymen? Does he, nevertheless, also agree that the aid we give to Zimbabwe, particularly the DFID aid that goes into education, is absolutely vital and plays an extraordinarily good role in Zimbabwean education? Will he assure me that at the same time as keeping up the pressure on human rights and making absolutely clear our horror at the behaviour of President Mnangagwa and his gang of thugs, we will continue to support the education system in Zimbabwe?" Soames asked.

The UK government has since last year provided close to £100 million in humanitarian aid, but mostly through non-governmental organisations which Stephenson said would depend on how Mnangagwa's government behaved.

"The UK provided £94 million of aid to Zimbabwe in 2018-19. None of that money is channelled through the Zimbabwe government. I reiterate the point that the UK's ongoing support through our DFID work depends on fundamental political and economic reform in Zimbabwe," he said.

The UK said it would not rest until the human rights violations in Zimbabwe were arrested and those behind them brought to justice.

"We are very concerned about the current human rights issues in that country. The violations, such as those seen in January and August 2019, have no place in a democratic society. We will continue to work with all international partners to ensure that those responsible are held to account," Stephenson said.

The European Union and the United States have also adopted a tough stance on Zimbabwe, saying relations would not change unless there was respect for human rights, justice for victims of State-sponsored violence and political reforms.

Unable to get new lines of credit and facing high inflation, critical shortages of fuel, power and other basics, Zimbabwe is edging on the brink of collapse without help.

Mnangagwa is, however, enjoying the support of Sadc and the African Union which has joined hands with him in demanding the West to unconditionally remove sanctions against Zimbabwe.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zim EFF statement on the passing of former President Robert Mugabe

25 mins ago | 12 Views

POEM: Ruthless ruin

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

44 mins ago | 211 Views

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

2 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Warriors of shame!

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

NetOne probe stalls

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF MP releases album

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Goblins on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

The method behind the protest madness

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

3 hrs ago | 2127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days