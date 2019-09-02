SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

News / National

by Staff reporter

There are fears that the barbaric xenophobic attacks on African migrants in neighbouring South Africa could hit ordinary Zimbabweans and businesses hard, as this could impact on the movement of imported consumer goods and raw materials for industry.This comes as Zimbabwe continues to rely heavily on South Africa for most of its key imports - including foodstuffs, medicines and raw materials for industry, as the country's economic rot that is decimating businesses gets worse.More to follow...