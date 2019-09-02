Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Chief Justice Luke Malaba has rubbished claims that the Zanu PF government is exerting pressure on the bench to deliver politically-favourable judgements - emphasising that the country's Judiciary is not captured.

This comes as the opposition, as well as pro-democracy and rights groups have accused the courts of making decisions which favour authorities, especially in political cases.

Anyone accusing the judiciary in Zimbabwe of being compromised by politicians should bring evidence to support the claim, Chief Justice Luke Malaba has said.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on the e sidelines of the swearing ceremony of new five High Court Judges, Malaba said while the bench welcomes criticism it is also fair that those who make the claims must show it up with credible evidence.

"They should bear in mind and reflect the dangers of their criticism. There is a risk of their utterances undermining that independence of the judiciary," he said.

"It is just their subjective view. Critics criticise because the outcome will not be in their own interests. Even a part appearing before a judge, a party in litigation can influence judiciary independence.

"We are governed. We are a very disciplined profession. We act in terms of the law. We are rule based actors. We act in terms of what the law demands of me, so we have a standard. There is need to understand better and be knowledgeable of the standard by which the judiciary operates before making allegations as much as everyone has freedom to criticise," he said.

The MDC in particular has accused the judiciary of being captured by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration and the ruling Zanu PF party in particular. In the past few weeks the opposition has expressed anger at the arrest and detention of its senior members as well as the jailing of Ntabazinduna traditional leader the controversial Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.

Ndiweni was jailed 18 months for reportedly ordering over 20 of his subjects to destroy a home belonging to a villager under his jurisdiction.

MDC argues that the country's top court massively doctors court outcomes.

Recently, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa accused the executive of causing Ndiweni's arrest and his conviction arguing it was taboo to jail a traditional leader.

Chamisa has also not hidden his disgust at Malaba's decision last year to throw out his petition seeking to overturn the results of the presidential elections wonj by Mnangagwa albeit by a slim margin.

Malaba and nine other Judges heard the petition which was livestreamed marking a historical event for the country.

Lawyers have also weighed in arguing some of the judgments being delivered from the bench left a lot to be desired.

"Our concern is not answering criticism in this country. Criticism shows that we are relevant because when people talk about judiciary being captured it suggests we are on the limelight.

"In other words, produce evidence which shows that that there has been a departure from an objective constitutionally entrenched standard which we as the judiciary know very well ... and say that the judiciary was supposed to act this way," Malaba said.

Five judges including Evangelista Kabasa, Christopher Dube Banda, Paul Siyabona Msithu, Sunsley Zisengwe and Webster Chinamhora were sworn in.

They pledged to be loyal and to fulfill what is expected of them as judges.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Jacob Zumba found guilty

5 mins ago | 15 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

9 mins ago | 22 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

34 mins ago | 186 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

35 mins ago | 165 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

37 mins ago | 70 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

49 mins ago | 135 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 652 Views

African soil, African seeds!

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

1 hr ago | 1294 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

1 hr ago | 550 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 918 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

3 hrs ago | 767 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4374 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

3 hrs ago | 122 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days