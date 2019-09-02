Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

British govt insists on reforms for support

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE British government this week insisted that President Emmerson Mnangagwa must bring to book perpetrators of human rights violations, as well as implement substantive political and economic reforms if it is to get international support.

Armed police ruthlessly clamped down on protesters who gathered in Harare's city centre for the banned MDC-organised peaceful protests on August 16, using teargas, water cannon and batons.

Police also blocked the planned protests in other cities. Several activists have been abducted and tortured by suspected state agents. The brutal clampdown and abductions have been condemned globally.

The United States, Australia, European Union, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Romania and Sweden are among the countries which have condemned the brutality.

Speaking in the British Parliament on Tuesday this week, British Minister for Africa Andrew Stephenson said London's support depends on reforms by Mnangagwa's government.

"We are gravely concerned at the heavy-handed response to protests in Harare on 16 August, and the recent arrest and abductions of opposition figures," Stephenson said.

"President Mnangagwa must hold to account those responsible for human rights violations. We have made our position clear to the Zimbabwe Government that UK support depends on fundamental political and economic reform. Zimbabwe must now translate its commitment into actions."

Member of Parliament for Vauxhall and chaiperson of the all-party group on Zimbabwe, Kate Hoey, asked Stephenson what Britain is doing to get the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to condemn the clampdown on protestors.

"Does the minister agree that any semblance of the rule of law has now broken down in Zimbabwe? We saw that just last week when a peaceful protest was banned at the very last minute by Mnangagwa," Hoey said.

"What more are Her Majesty's Government doing to get the Southern African Development Community and the African Union on board to make their views known about the appalling way that Mnangagwa is treating the people of Zimbabwe?"

In response, Stephenson said: "We are very concerned about the current human rights issues in that country. The violations, such as those seen in January and August 2019, have no place in a democratic society. We will continue to work with all international partners to ensure that those responsible are held to account."

MP for Mid Sussex Nicholas Soames sought assurances that the British government will continue to support education in Zimbabwe despite expressing its "horror" at the governance of Mnangagwa.

"Does my honourable friend agree that President Mnangagwa and his administration have been a grave disappointment to this country and indeed to their own countrymen? Does he nevertheless also agree that the aid we give to Zimbabwe, particularly the DFID aid that goes into education, is absolutely vital and plays an extraordinarily good role in Zimbabwean education?" Soames asked.

"Will he assure me that at the same time as keeping up the pressure on human rights and making absolutely clear our horror at the behaviour of President Mnangagwa and his gang of thugs, we will continue to support the education system in Zimbabwe?"

In response to Soames, Stephenson emphasised that the decision to extend support to Harare will be predicated on reforms.

"The UK provided £94 million (US$116 million) of aid to Zimbabwe in 2018-19. None of that money is channeled through the Zimbabwe government. I reiterate the point that the UK's ongoing support through our DFID work depends on fundamental political and economic reform in Zimbabwe," Stephenson told Parliament.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Jacob Zumba found guilty

13 mins ago | 67 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

17 mins ago | 86 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

42 mins ago | 235 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

43 mins ago | 234 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

45 mins ago | 84 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

57 mins ago | 169 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 767 Views

African soil, African seeds!

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

1 hr ago | 1455 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

3 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4507 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days