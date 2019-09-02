Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE fear of poisoning has once again come to the fore within Zanu-PF and government circles following allegations by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's close associates that the ailing former Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, currently hospitalised in China, could have been poisoned by his political rivals.

Chiwenga, who has been hospitalised at a top Beijing hospital since July, underwent a delicate operation over the weekend, amid frenzied manoeuvring within Zanu-PF by party heavyweights angling for the vice-president's position.

Specialists partially cleared, through an operation, the ailing vice-president's clogged oesophagus.

Prior to his emergency trip to China for treatment, Chiwenga was admitted to a hospital in South Africa.

Chiwenga orchestrated the military coup that toppled Mugabe in November 2017, catapulting Mnangagwa to the presidency. However, he is said to be harbouring presidential ambitions, much to the discomfort of Mnangagwa and his loyalists.

The vice-president last year revealed he fell ill during the military operation which toppled former president Robert Mugabe from power.

Allegations of poisoning were also topical last month following last month's protests by former vice-president and ex-spy Phelekezela Mphoko that he feared being arrested as he could be poisoned while in detention.

Mphoko fled from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials at the Bulawayo Central Police Station, fearing detention over abuse of power allegations.

Mphoko, who served alongside President Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice-president to Mugabe, was arrested by Zacc for allegedly facilitating the illegal release from police custody of former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Juma and non-executive director Davison Norupiri. Juma and Norupiri were arrested in 2016 on allegations of defrauding the authority US$1,3 million.

The former vice-president has since surrendered to the police, before appearing in court where he was granted bail with stringent conditions.

He succeeded in avoiding police detention.

At the height of succession battles in Zanu-PF in 2017, Mnangagwa, who was leading a faction fighting for the heart and soul of the party with a rival group that had coalesced around former first lady Grace Mugabe, was taken ill at a rally in Gwanda after allegedly being poisoned.

His supporters claimed at the time that he had eaten ice-cream laced with toxins.

He was flown to Gweru in a military helicopter, and later South Africa for treatment. His supporters accused the G40 camp of plotting to eliminate him through poisoning.

At the time, Mnangagwa's doctors confirmed that he was indeed poisoned.

"I never said that I was poisoned in Gwanda, but that I fell ill in Gwanda," Mnangagwa told a press conference in October 2017 at the height of factional fights engulfing Zanu-PF over Mugabe's succession.

"During the briefing with His Excellency, the President, comrade RG Mugabe, the medical doctors who attended to me ruled out food poisoning, but confirmed that indeed poisoning had occurred and that investigations were still in progress. They, however, established that poisoning had indeed occurred and investigations were in progress."

Mphoko's utterances, as well as Chiwenga's deteriorating health, sources said, also added impetus to swirling speculation that a number of political figures, including the late former prime minister, and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai were poisoned.

Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer in South Africa on February 14 2018. His condition deteriorated sharply after the collapse of the inclusive government which he had entered with Mugabe between 2009 and 2013 following talks brokered by the Southern African Development Community.

Tsvangirai's supporters believe that although he was diagnosed with cancer, his condition could have been compounded by poisoning either during the inclusive government period or when he was in detention.

Zapu cadres also believe former Zipra commander Lookout Masuku was poisoned while in prison.

Masuku, who deputised the late army commander Solomon Mujuru after independence, was arrested in 1982 on allegations of plotting to overthrow Mugabe ahead of the Gukurahundi massacres from 1982 to 1987.

Masuku died in 1986 after being detained for four years, with his death described as suspicious.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

6 secs ago | 0 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

17 mins ago | 239 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

19 mins ago | 49 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

31 mins ago | 72 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

36 mins ago | 264 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

40 mins ago | 296 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 413 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

1 hr ago | 407 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

1 hr ago | 255 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

2 hrs ago | 1938 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

2 hrs ago | 782 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

3 hrs ago | 2060 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4826 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 922 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Thief security guard jailed

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days