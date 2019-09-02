Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

News / National

by newzimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has moved to reduce red tape in government after ordering 12 ministries to fast track the ease of doing business reforms roadmap before year end.Chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda told the launch of the 2020-2021 Ease of Doing Business Reform Programe on Thursday that the identified ministries working with key stakeholders, must identify barriers to doing business which need urgent attention within their respective portfolios."As a matter of urgency, I have organised a follow up one day workshop for next Tuesday the 10th of September 2019 at the Harare International Conference Centre. You are all required to constitute Technical Working Groups for your respective reform areas with senior officers and all stakeholders concerned."During that workshop, which you must attend, you will be assisted, using the rapid results methodology to come up with a consolidated action plan for implementation of ways to improve the ease of doing business reforms within the next 75 days up to November 21 2019," he said.Sibanda expressed deep concern over the practice of multiple licensing and registration requirements which he said will be attended to urgently.He said particular focus will be placed on reducing unnecessary costs which have become a burden and disincentive to the ease of doing business.World Bank's senior private sector specialist, macroeconomics, trade and investment official, Kobina Daniel said while progress has been made in addressing the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe, more still needs to be done."The country has not moved much further from the position it occupied four years ago and much of the completed reforms could have been accomplished within shorter time frames. Two reforms were completed in 2017 and eight reforms were accomplished in 2019 alongside eight pieces of legislation," Daniel said.The Justice, Finance, Industry, Energy and Health ministries are among the portfolios that have been targeted for reform.Mnangagwa has projected himself as a reformer and continues to declare he will do everything in his power to create conditions for capital inflows.