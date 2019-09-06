Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2019 at 09:14hrs | Views
A quick look at President Mugabe's colourful language throughout his 37-year reign as leader of Zimbabwe.


Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe has died aged 95.

His death was announced by his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who mourned him as an "icon of liberation".

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," Mnangagwa wrote.

Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state before his resignation in 2017, was the only leader Zimbabweans had known since independence in 1980.

During his 37-year rule, Mugabe attracted a great deal of controversy, mostly because of his colourful use of language.

Below are his most famous quotes:

On imperialism

"Africa must revert to what it was before the imperialists divided it. These are artificial divisions which we, in our pan-African concept, will seek to remove." - Speech at Salisbury, 1962

"Stay with us, please remain in this country and constitute a nation based on national unity." - A plea to the white population of Zimbabwe at a ZANU-PF rally, 1980.

"Only God, who appointed me, will remove me - not the MDC, not the British. Only God will remove me!" - Election rally, 2008. MDC is an opposition party.

"Our party must continue to strike fear in the heart of the white man, our real enemy." - ZANU-PF rally, 2002

On homosexuality:

"We ask, was he born out of homosexuality? We need continuity in our race, and that comes from the woman, and no to homosexuality. John and John, no; Maria and Maria, no. They are worse than dogs and pigs. I keep pigs and the male pig knows the female one." - ZDC radio interview, 2015

"We equally reject attempts to prescribe 'new rights' that are contrary to our values, norms, traditions, and beliefs. We are not gays!" - UN General Assembly, 2015

On Britain:

"Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses." - Mutare rally, 2013

"We are still exchanging blows with the British government. They are using gay gangsters. Each time I pass through London, the gangster regime of Blair 'expresses its dismay'." - Reference to an incident in which human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell attempted a citizens' arrest on Mugabe during a visit to London in October, 1999

"We have fought for our land, we have fought for our sovereignty, small as we are we have won our independence and we are prepared to shed our blood ... So, Blair keep your England, and let me keep my Zimbabwe." - Earth Summit, South Africa, 2002

On Hitler:

"I am still the Hitler of the time. This Hitler has only one objective: justice for his people, sovereignty for his people, recognition of the independence of his people and their rights over their resources. If that is Hitler, then let me be Hitler tenfold. Ten times, that is what we stand for." - State funeral of a cabinet minister, 2003

On the economy:

"Our economy is a hundred times better than the average African economy. Outside South Africa, what country is [as good as] Zimbabwe? … What is lacking now are goods on the shelves - that is all." - Interview, 2007

On Jesus:

"I have died many times - that's where I have beaten Christ. Christ died once and resurrected once." - To state radio on his 88th birthday


On cricket:
"Cricket civilises people and creates good gentlemen. I want everyone to play cricket in Zimbabwe; I want ours to be a nation of gentlemen." - This is a widely reported quote, but it is unclear when Mugabe said this.

On US presidents:

"Let Mr Bush read history correctly. Let him realise that both personally and in his representative capacity as the current president of the United States, he stands for this 'civilisation', which occupied, which colonised, which incarcerated, which killed. He has much to atone for and very little to lecture us on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. His hands drip with [the] innocent blood of many nationalities." - UN General Assembly, 2007

"I've just concluded - since President Obama endorses same-sex marriage, advocates homosexual people, and enjoys an attractive countenance - thus if it becomes necessary, I shall travel to Washington, DC, get down on my knee, and ask his hand." - ZDC radio interview, 2015

"Some of us were embarrassed, if not frightened, by what appeared to be the return of the biblical giant gold Goliath. Are we having a return of Goliath to our midst, who threatens the extinction of other countries?" - UN General Assembly, 2017

"May I say to the United States President, Mr Trump, please blow your trumpet. Blow your trumpet in a musical way towards the values of unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness, dialogue, which we have always stood for." - UN General Assembly, 2017

On grooming a successor:

"Grooming a successor, is it an inheritance? In a democratic party, you don't want leaders appointed that way. They have to be appointed properly by the people." - TV interview, 2016


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Al Jazeera News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zim EFF statement on the passing of former President Robert Mugabe

16 mins ago | 8 Views

POEM: Ruthless ruin

19 mins ago | 5 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

35 mins ago | 162 Views

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

2 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Warriors of shame!

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

NetOne probe stalls

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF MP releases album

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Goblins on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

The method behind the protest madness

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

3 hrs ago | 1947 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days