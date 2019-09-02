Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

by Mandla Ndlovu
Ailing Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga and the Command Element of the Army, Prisons, Police and the President's Department pledged eternal loyalty to the late President Robert Mugabe during a meeting held at the height of the bloody November 2017 coup that took the life of CIO Boss Peter Munetsi.

Signed minutes between the late Mugabe and the Command Element reveal that the Command Element undertook to ensure the safety and Welfare of the then First Family both in present and all times.

The minutes add that the Command Element pledged loyalty to Mugabe and expressed reverence to him at the only surviving leader from the Epochal National Liberation Struggle and as the Founding Father of the Nation.

The meeting which was facilitated by Mugabe's confessor Father  Fidelis Mukonori led to the alleged resignation of President Mugabe after being pressured by parliament through an impeachment process.

The resignation letter of Mugabe was reported to be missing from the parliament office in the last weeks.

Source - Byo24News

