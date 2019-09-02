Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The United States and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa have mourned the death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who died in Singapore on Friday.Mugabe died at the age of 95 at a hospital in Singapore.In a message on its Twitter handle, the United States said:"The United States extends its condolences to the Mugabe family and the people of Zimbabwe as they mourn the passing of former President Robert Mugabe. We join the world in reflecting on his legacy in securing Zimbabwe's independence."Chamisa said his party recognises Mugabe's contribution to Zimbabwe's Independence."My condolences to the Mugabe family and Africa for the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding President. This is a dark moment for the family because a giant among them has fallen. May the Lord comfort them."Even though I and our party, the MDC, had great political differences with the late former President during his tenure in office, and disagreed for decades, we recognise his immense contribution to the liberation struggle which brought to colonialism," said Chamisa."There's so much to say for a life of 95 years and national leadership spanning over 37 years but in the true spirit of Ubuntu, we would like to give this moment to mourning but there will be time for greater reflection."