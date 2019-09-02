Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The United States and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa have mourned the death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who died in Singapore on Friday.

Mugabe died at the age of 95 at a hospital in Singapore.

In a message on its Twitter handle, the United States said:

"The United States extends its condolences to the Mugabe family and the people of Zimbabwe as they mourn the passing of former President Robert Mugabe. We join the world in reflecting on his legacy in securing Zimbabwe's independence."

Chamisa said his party recognises Mugabe's contribution to Zimbabwe's Independence.

"My condolences to the Mugabe family and Africa for the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding President. This is a dark moment for the family because a giant among them has fallen. May the Lord comfort them.

"Even though I and our party, the MDC, had great political differences with the late former President during his tenure in office, and disagreed for decades, we recognise his immense contribution to the liberation struggle which brought to colonialism," said Chamisa.

"There's so much to say for a life of 95 years and national leadership spanning over 37 years but in the true spirit of Ubuntu, we would like to give this moment to mourning but there will be time for greater reflection."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

5 mins ago | 32 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

19 mins ago | 25 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

24 mins ago | 163 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

29 mins ago | 180 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

53 mins ago | 323 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

55 mins ago | 320 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

57 mins ago | 118 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

1 hr ago | 207 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 387 Views

African soil, African seeds!

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

2 hrs ago | 1685 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

3 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 989 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

3 hrs ago | 861 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4693 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 246 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days