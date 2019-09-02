Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

by Mandla Ndlovu
53 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has barred MDC supporters from toy toying and chanting slogans on their way to and from the venue of the MDC 2oth anniversary celebrations to held on the 14th of September at Rufaro Stadium.

In a letter written to MDC Organiser Amos Chibaya, the police said the supporters must not disturb the peace or vandalise property and they must adhere to the times they availed to the police.

Chibaya was also told that the vehicles proceeding to the venue must use the agreed roads.

Chibaya has a pending court case over failing to stop demonstrators in Harare after the police had issued a prohibition order barring the march.  


