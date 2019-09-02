Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's main opposition leader has said that even though he and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) had great political differences with Robert Mugabe, now was a time for mourning.

"We recognise his contribution made during his lifetime as a nation's founding president," Nelson Chamisa said in a series of tweets.

He sent his condolences to the Mugabes "and Africa" and said it was a dark moment for the family "because a giant among them has fallen".

Referring to the Africa concept of togetherness, he said: "There's so much to say for a life of 95 years and national leadership spanning over 37 years but in the true spirit of Ubuntu, we would like to give this moment to mourning but there will be time for greater reflection."





Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Jacob Zumba found guilty

6 mins ago | 20 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

10 mins ago | 30 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

35 mins ago | 192 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

36 mins ago | 177 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

38 mins ago | 72 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

50 mins ago | 143 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 667 Views

African soil, African seeds!

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

1 hr ago | 1319 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

1 hr ago | 560 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 923 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

3 hrs ago | 779 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4398 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days