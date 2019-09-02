Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

News / National

by Staff reporter

1/3 My condolences to the Mugabe family and Africa for the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding President.This is a dark moment for the family because a giant among them has fallen. May the Lord comfort them. — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) September 6, 2019

2/3 Even though I and our party, the MDC, and the Zimbabwean people had great political differences with the late former President during his tenure in office, and disagreed for decades, we recognise his contribution made during his lifetime as a nation's founding President. — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) September 6, 2019

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader has said that even though he and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) had great political differences with Robert Mugabe, now was a time for mourning."We recognise his contribution made during his lifetime as a nation's founding president," Nelson Chamisa said in a series of tweets.He sent his condolences to the Mugabes "and Africa" and said it was a dark moment for the family "because a giant among them has fallen".Referring to the Africa concept of togetherness, he said: "There's so much to say for a life of 95 years and national leadership spanning over 37 years but in the true spirit of Ubuntu, we would like to give this moment to mourning but there will be time for greater reflection."