BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

by Mandla Ndlovu
06 Sep 2019 at 10:33hrs | Views
Former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Chief of Staff (General Staff) Major General Trust Mugoba has died.

Mugoba passed away in Ethiopia where he was  deployed to the African Union (AU) standby force in 2017.

Sources from Harare who spoke to this reporter said the family of the late the AU chief of staff of the African Standby Force have confirmed the unfortunate incident.

Mugoba's death comes at a time when the nation is mourning the passing away of former President Robert Mugabe.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.



Source - Byo24News

