Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Kate Hoey, an MP for the UK's opposition Labour party, has tweeted that Robert Mugabe went from being an independence hero to a "brutal dictator".

She references what became known as Gukurahundi ethnic massacres, which took place in the early 1980s not long after independence, when the North Korean-trained Fifth army brigade dealt with an alleged insurgency in the south of the country.

It is not known how many died when Mr Mugabe sought to crush his ethnic rivals - but it is thought to have been many thousands.

The Labour MP for Vauxhall tweets...



Source - BBC

