Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

Mugabe brought independence to Zimbabwe and then killed in the Gukurahundi-up to 80,000 of his own citizens in Matabeleland and brought his country to its knees economically. A hero to a brutal dictator — Kate Hoey (@KateHoeyMP) September 6, 2019

Kate Hoey, an MP for the UK's opposition Labour party, has tweeted that Robert Mugabe went from being an independence hero to a "brutal dictator".She references what became known as Gukurahundi ethnic massacres, which took place in the early 1980s not long after independence, when the North Korean-trained Fifth army brigade dealt with an alleged insurgency in the south of the country.It is not known how many died when Mr Mugabe sought to crush his ethnic rivals - but it is thought to have been many thousands.The Labour MP for Vauxhall tweets...