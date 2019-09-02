News / National
Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP
Kate Hoey, an MP for the UK's opposition Labour party, has tweeted that Robert Mugabe went from being an independence hero to a "brutal dictator".
She references what became known as Gukurahundi ethnic massacres, which took place in the early 1980s not long after independence, when the North Korean-trained Fifth army brigade dealt with an alleged insurgency in the south of the country.
It is not known how many died when Mr Mugabe sought to crush his ethnic rivals - but it is thought to have been many thousands.
Mugabe brought independence to Zimbabwe and then killed in the Gukurahundi-up to 80,000 of his own citizens in Matabeleland and brought his country to its knees economically. A hero to a brutal dictator— Kate Hoey (@KateHoeyMP) September 6, 2019
Source - BBC