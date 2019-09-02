Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe's son tweets emojis of sorrow

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Robert Mugabe’s youngest child, Chatunga, had no words to express his loss at his father’s death.

The youngest son of the former Zimbabwean leader tweeted four emojis of a crying face.

Hundreds of people have replied to the tweet, mainly passing on their condolences.


Mr Mugabe had four children altogether. His first son, Nhamodzenyika, died of malaria at the age of three in Ghana in 1966.

At the time Mr Mugabe was a prisoner of the white-minority Rhodesian government, which refused him permission to join his first wife Sally in Accra for the funeral.

With his second wife Grace Marufu, his former secretary, he had three children: Bona, Robert and Chatunga, who was born a year after the couple married when Mr Mugabe was 73 years old.

Source - BBC

