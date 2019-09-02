Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe resurrection meme goes viral

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe died at the age of 95.

Mugabe had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore since April. He was ousted in a military coup in 2017 after 37 years in power.

The former president was praised for broadening access to health and education for the black majority.

But later years were marked by the 'violent repression' of his political opponents and Zimbabwe's economic ruin.

He took away land from the minority whites which made the Western countries to impose ruinous sanctions on Zimbabwe.


Source - social media

