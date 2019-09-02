Jabulani Sibanda praises Mugabe's liberation credentials

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jabulani Sibanda, the former leader of the War Veterans' Association which has been associated with past election violence in Zimbabwe, said the country had lost its liberator."It is very sad that we have lost a former president. We have lost a hero who stood up for the liberation of [Zimbabwe] and the oppressed people of the world," he told the BBC's Newsday programme."Yes, there are things that I disagree with him over. But at the same time we can explain each [individual] issue as it comes. We have lost somebody who stood up against the colonisation of our country," he continued."He was a fearless man. He stood up against [former UK Prime Minister] Tony Blair and [former US President] George W Bush over the issue of the Iraq war."There are things that he did wrong in this country. But we have lost a liberator."