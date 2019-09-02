Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema mourns 'martyr of the African revolution'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
South African's firebrand opposition leader Julius Malema says it is important to fight and protect Robert Mugabe's legacy.

"I'm saddened by the passing of our martyr and giant of the African revolution," he tweeted.


Mr Malema, who leads the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party - South Africa's second-largest opposition party, has long been an admirer of Mugabe.

He used rhetoric similar to Mugabe after the killings in 2012 at the Marikana mine, where he stepped up his long-standing calls for mines to be nationalised.

And in the past he has praised Zimbabwe's controversial seizure of white-owned land.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Jacob Mudenda writes a letter to Mnangagwa

8 mins ago | 27 Views

Thokozani Khupe and Madhuku mourn Robert Mugabe

46 mins ago | 117 Views

Mugabe was no revolutionary. He was obsessed with power and control

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa cuts WEF trip as Zanu-PF decides Mugabe fate

1 hr ago | 536 Views

Zimbabwe will one day shine again as the Jewel of Africa

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Obituary: Robert Mugabe, Infallible and fallible in equal measure

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Kenya declares Mugabe an African hero, flags to fly at half-mast

2 hrs ago | 888 Views

'A hero to oppressed people internationally,' says Chinamasa

2 hrs ago | 1291 Views

A Hero No, A Dictator Yes!!

2 hrs ago | 833 Views

Jabulani Sibanda praises Mugabe's liberation credentials

3 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Mugabe resurrection meme goes viral

3 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Mugabe's son tweets emojis of sorrow

3 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Challenge to UK Parliament suspension rejected

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

3 hrs ago | 1100 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

4 hrs ago | 4022 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

4 hrs ago | 774 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

4 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

4 hrs ago | 1397 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

4 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

4 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

5 hrs ago | 4612 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

5 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

6 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

6 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 1495 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

6 hrs ago | 1415 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

7 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

7 hrs ago | 6548 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 382 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

7 hrs ago | 498 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

7 hrs ago | 664 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

7 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

7 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

7 hrs ago | 339 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days