Malema mourns 'martyr of the African revolution'

News / National

by Staff reporter

I'm saddened by the passing of our martyr & giant of the African Revolution cde President Robert Mugabe. Let's continue the fight & protect his legacy. We must not allow our enemies to tell us how to remember him; we know our heroes.



May his soul rest in revolutionary peace. pic.twitter.com/wpvQm3Waf0 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 6, 2019

South African's firebrand opposition leader Julius Malema says it is important to fight and protect Robert Mugabe's legacy."I'm saddened by the passing of our martyr and giant of the African revolution," he tweeted.Mr Malema, who leads the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party - South Africa's second-largest opposition party, has long been an admirer of Mugabe.He used rhetoric similar to Mugabe after the killings in 2012 at the Marikana mine, where he stepped up his long-standing calls for mines to be nationalised.And in the past he has praised Zimbabwe's controversial seizure of white-owned land.