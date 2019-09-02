Kenya declares Mugabe an African hero, flags to fly at half-mast

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kenya's president, Uhuru Kenyatta orders flying of national flag half-mast on Saturday and Monday in honour of Robert Mugabe; declares him an African hero.Kenyatta paid tribute to Robert Mugabe, saying the 95-year-old had been "an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent"."We will remember former President Mugabe as a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular," Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.His Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli, shared similar sentiments, tweeting in Swahili: "Africa has lost one of its courageous leaders, who resisted colonisation through actions."