Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kenya declares Mugabe an African hero, flags to fly at half-mast

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Kenya's president, Uhuru Kenyatta orders flying of national flag half-mast on Saturday and Monday in honour of Robert Mugabe; declares him an African hero.

Kenyatta paid tribute to Robert Mugabe, saying the 95-year-old had been "an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent".

"We will remember former President Mugabe as a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular," Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

His Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli, shared similar sentiments, tweeting in Swahili: "Africa has lost one of its courageous leaders, who resisted colonisation through actions."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

Mugabe was no revolutionary. He was obsessed with power and control

19 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa cuts WEF trip as Zanu-PF decides Mugabe fate

23 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe will one day shine again as the Jewel of Africa

33 mins ago | 136 Views

Obituary: Robert Mugabe, Infallible and fallible in equal measure

1 hr ago | 289 Views

'A hero to oppressed people internationally,' says Chinamasa

2 hrs ago | 833 Views

A Hero No, A Dictator Yes!!

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Malema mourns 'martyr of the African revolution'

2 hrs ago | 741 Views

Jabulani Sibanda praises Mugabe's liberation credentials

2 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mugabe resurrection meme goes viral

2 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Mugabe's son tweets emojis of sorrow

2 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Challenge to UK Parliament suspension rejected

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

3 hrs ago | 3373 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

3 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

3 hrs ago | 1230 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

4 hrs ago | 948 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

4 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 527 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

4 hrs ago | 773 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

4 hrs ago | 4105 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

4 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

5 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

5 hrs ago | 1398 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

5 hrs ago | 1301 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

6 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 6162 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 373 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

6 hrs ago | 630 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

6 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

6 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

6 hrs ago | 584 Views

Friends of Robert Mugabe comforts the Mugabe family

7 hrs ago | 1728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days