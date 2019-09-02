Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa cuts WEF trip as Zanu-PF decides Mugabe fate

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has cut short his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Cape Town, South Africa to chair a potentially explosive meeting to discuss former President Robert Mugabe's burial arrangement.

Reports in the past few weeks claimed Mugabe had indicated he would not want to be buried at the national heroes acre where source argue a grave had long been allocated to him.

He is expected to jet in Friday afternoon and will miss the last session of the WEF that was ending on the same day.

Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed the development.

"He was supposed to leave much later but he will be back much earlier," said Mangwana.

Mugabe died on Friday in Singapore where he was receiving treatment. Mnangagwa is expected to chair a Ppolitburo meeting, hastily arranged to deal with issues around Mugabe's burial.

During his time in power Mugabe reportedly forced quite a number of his dead colleagues who would have refused to be buried at the national shrine to be dragged and laid to rest there were he would deliver moving eulogies and use the platform to lash out at his critics.

It was reported that Mugabe wanted to be buried at his Zvimba rural home in Mashonaland West province.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo however professed ignorance of the pending politburo indaba.

"There is no meeting, there is no politburo. We are waiting for President Mnangagwa who arrives anytime this afternoon and he will decide if there is anything like that or not," said Moyo.

State media reported that Mnangagwa would issue a statement on arrival at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Information received by NewZimbabwe.com indicates that Mnangagwa wants to settle the matter of where Mugabe will be buried with his party leadership, some of whom were hounded out of the party by the late leader.

His wife Grace reportedly led a faction of the ruling party that at its height saw the fleeing of Mnangagwa in November 2017 fearing that his life was in danger.

Mugabe was eventually deposed in a military assisted coup a few weeks later after almost 40 years in power.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Jacob Mudenda writes a letter to Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 56 Views

Thokozani Khupe and Madhuku mourn Robert Mugabe

49 mins ago | 137 Views

Mugabe was no revolutionary. He was obsessed with power and control

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe will one day shine again as the Jewel of Africa

1 hr ago | 453 Views

Obituary: Robert Mugabe, Infallible and fallible in equal measure

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Kenya declares Mugabe an African hero, flags to fly at half-mast

2 hrs ago | 911 Views

'A hero to oppressed people internationally,' says Chinamasa

2 hrs ago | 1311 Views

A Hero No, A Dictator Yes!!

2 hrs ago | 846 Views

Malema mourns 'martyr of the African revolution'

3 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Jabulani Sibanda praises Mugabe's liberation credentials

3 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mugabe resurrection meme goes viral

3 hrs ago | 2988 Views

Mugabe's son tweets emojis of sorrow

3 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Challenge to UK Parliament suspension rejected

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

4 hrs ago | 4046 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

4 hrs ago | 779 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

4 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

4 hrs ago | 1408 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

4 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

4 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

5 hrs ago | 4637 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

5 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

6 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

6 hrs ago | 3035 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 1498 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

6 hrs ago | 353 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

6 hrs ago | 1424 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

7 hrs ago | 2436 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

7 hrs ago | 6568 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

7 hrs ago | 527 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

7 hrs ago | 666 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

7 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

7 hrs ago | 340 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days