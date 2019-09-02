Latest News Editor's Choice


Thokozani Khupe and Madhuku mourn Robert Mugabe

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has sent a condolence message mourning the passing away of the Founding Executive President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

In a statement issued on Friday the party said, "The MDC-T joins the rest of the country in mourning the late founding president.
 
"We appreciate his contribution together with the late Father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, for liberating our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Another opposition leader Lovemore Madhuku posted on Twitter that, "My parents are poor peasants in Chipinge. They could not have afforded to pay for my university education. Under the leadership of Robert Gabriel Mugabe, the Government of an independent Zimbabwe paid for my university education. My generation benefited from that vision."

Meanwhile, the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyata has declared an African mourning day on Saturday to remember President Mugabe who passed away in Singapore.

The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to declare Mugabe a nation hero.



