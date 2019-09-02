Latest News Editor's Choice


Jacob Mudenda writes a letter to Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda has written a letter to the President Emmerson Mnangagwa requesting him to intervene on the cabinet ministers who are boycotting parliament where the MPS would want to ask then question on various portfolios they lead.

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa said, "For the umpteenth time, the Speaker was unhappy with the absenteeism of many Ministers. Whilst Ziyambi Ziyambi as the Head of government  Business tries to hold fort, he'll end up as the "Chief Liar" (lawyer) without on the ground specific info.

"Where are these Ministers though? In their constituencies? In Ministries, there's no traction. Policies aren't being implemented. How do we expect Zim to move forward with such attitudes? The Speaker has written to Mnangagwa in this regard; we look forward to a response."

Mliswa added that ZANU PF members had a tendency to wait for party instruction before they take any decision in government.

"As an observation, an obstacle for ZANU PF party leaders has been hardliners that await Party decisions before acting at the expense of National interest. Sadly they're the same ones who were instrumental in the downfall of the previous regime and contributed to Zim's woes."



Source - Byo24News

