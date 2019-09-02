Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Phelekezela Mphoko mourns Robert Mugabe

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Report Phelekezela Mphoko has issued a condolence message on the passing away of former President Robert Mugabe who died in Singapore.

Mphoko who is a former ZPRA Commander in charge of logistics said, "The passing of former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe is a loss to the nation of Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole. He will always be remembered for his Pan Africanism which was iconic."

Mphoko added that he was privileged to work under Mugabe.

"It was a privilege and blessing to have served under him as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. So farewell Ntabakayikhonjwa, Mugabe, Mphephethwa. May your soul rest in peace."

Mugabe is yet to be declared a National Hero by the government of President Emmerson Emmerson which ousted him through a bloody coup on November 2017.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Robert Mugabe: The leader who shouldn't have been

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Tendai Biti will remember Mugabe as a hero

1 hr ago | 627 Views

'Mugabe was a brilliant man but complex man,' says Coltart

1 hr ago | 478 Views

5 top rules for website images from depositphotos

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Jacob Mudenda writes a letter to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 4162 Views

Thokozani Khupe and Madhuku mourn Robert Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Mugabe was no revolutionary. He was obsessed with power and control

4 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mnangagwa cuts WEF trip as Zanu-PF decides Mugabe fate

4 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Zimbabwe will one day shine again as the Jewel of Africa

4 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Obituary: Robert Mugabe, Infallible and fallible in equal measure

5 hrs ago | 856 Views

Kenya declares Mugabe an African hero, flags to fly at half-mast

5 hrs ago | 1482 Views

'A hero to oppressed people internationally,' says Chinamasa

5 hrs ago | 2018 Views

A Hero No, A Dictator Yes!!

5 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Malema mourns 'martyr of the African revolution'

5 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Jabulani Sibanda praises Mugabe's liberation credentials

5 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Mugabe resurrection meme goes viral

6 hrs ago | 6291 Views

Mugabe's son tweets emojis of sorrow

6 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Challenge to UK Parliament suspension rejected

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

6 hrs ago | 1635 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

6 hrs ago | 5304 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

7 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

7 hrs ago | 3738 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

7 hrs ago | 1839 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

7 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

8 hrs ago | 957 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

8 hrs ago | 561 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

8 hrs ago | 5981 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

8 hrs ago | 739 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

8 hrs ago | 2523 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

9 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

9 hrs ago | 3618 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

9 hrs ago | 1733 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

9 hrs ago | 1645 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

9 hrs ago | 496 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

9 hrs ago | 3030 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 7771 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

9 hrs ago | 520 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

10 hrs ago | 615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days