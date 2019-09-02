Phelekezela Mphoko mourns Robert Mugabe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Report Phelekezela Mphoko has issued a condolence message on the passing away of former President Robert Mugabe who died in Singapore.Mphoko who is a former ZPRA Commander in charge of logistics said, "The passing of former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe is a loss to the nation of Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole. He will always be remembered for his Pan Africanism which was iconic."Mphoko added that he was privileged to work under Mugabe."It was a privilege and blessing to have served under him as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. So farewell Ntabakayikhonjwa, Mugabe, Mphephethwa. May your soul rest in peace."Mugabe is yet to be declared a National Hero by the government of President Emmerson Emmerson which ousted him through a bloody coup on November 2017.